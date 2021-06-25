Monster Jam takes over VBC

The floor of the VBC is covered with dirt this weekend because Monster Jam is in town.

The engine-revving, high-flying monster truck action will hold six events this weekend from Friday through Monday.

The event will feature some of the world’s most famous monster trucks, including Grave Digger.

Krysten Anderson, the daughter of original Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson, is driving the legendary truck this weekend. Anderson is the first and only female driver in the truck’s history.

Now one of four Andersons to get behind the wheel of the black, green and purple beast, Krysten said the coolest part is the family aspect.

“I get to do this with my whole family,” She said. “Both of my brothers, my dad is retired, it’s just a big family affair for me.”

But one thing that comes with the family name is a history of aggressive driving.

“It can be a lot of pressure sometimes because my dad really set the bar really high and then my brothers -- both of my brothers -- came out swinging,” Anderson said.

“I feel like the Andersons just have it in their blood, a little bit. I was a little nervous when I first started driving, I didn't know if I would have it but I sat in the seat, I grabbed the steering wheel and it clicked for me instantly. So I just think it runs in my family.”

Anderson said she hopes to sweep all six events this weekend and recommends you bring ear protection if you’re planning to bring your kids because it will get loud.