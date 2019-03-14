Monster Jam comes to the Von Braun Center

Preparations are well underway for this weekend's Monster Jam at the Von Braun Center. Crews spent time filling the arena with several dozens truckloads of dirt. That dirt is locally sourced , and will be used as eight monster trucks compete. And it's no easy task getting the VBC ready.

"We're bringing in about 1,000 of dirt. It takes about 8 hours to build this thing. And there's about 90 truckloads of dirt," Heather Lamere the tour coordinator.

Included in the competition will be the Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson the daughter of the original Grave Digger driver Dennis Anderson.

The show will be March 15th-March 17th. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.