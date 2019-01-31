Monrovia couple moving forward after house fire

A husband's quick thinking may have saved a Monrovia couple's home Wednesday evening when a fire broke out in the chimney.

The family is thankful only a portion of their house was damaged. Dana Prescott says if her husband hadn't moved quickly, things could have been much worse.

"We've talked to the adjusters and they're probably going to have to re-paint the whole house, because we definitely have smoke damage to that," said Dana Prescott.

The damage from Wednesday night's fire not only left smoke in the walls... there's also water on the floor, soot and ashes around the fireplace, and destroyed household items. Dana Prescott says she and her husband were watching television when he heard a noise from the chimney. Just minutes later, a fire broke out.

"He hollered, 'Call 911 and get out,'" said Prescott

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department came quickly and were able to get the fire out, but Prescott says she's thankful her husband was awake and actively listening to what was around them.

"He heard something fall and I don't know if it was the chimney top or what, but he heard a noise," said Prescott.

Now, she says they both are assessing the damage and figuring out what they will have to replace.

"Had we been asleep, there's no telling what could have happened. It probably would have hit the attic even before the smoke alarm, and the whole house would have been gone," said Prescott

The insurance company offered the Prescott's a hotel voucher, but Dana says they declined and chose to stay in their home until everything is back to normal.

"We were lucky... very fortunate," said Prescott.

The Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department said people should get chimneys checked every few months to make sure there aren't debris at the base and the top.

Dana Prescott said they had their chimney cleaned just last month.