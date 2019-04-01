Monrovia Middle School receives STEM kit, cash donation

A Madison County School is one of 100 schools across the country to be awarded a check and kit to participate in a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math challenge.

The Garver Chain Reaction STEM kit was awarded to the eight graders at Monrovia Middle School. Garver USA, an engineering firm in Arkansas, stopped by the school Monday to deliver the kit to the students as part of their centennial celebration. The kit is to help encourage students to explore practices in engineering STEM and has items for the students to practice building chain reaction machines similar to a Rube Goldberg Machine. Some of the items in the kit included a dustpan, bell, and dominoes. The students will use the tools in the kit to build a reaction that they will use to submit to challenges.

"We will be incorporating it into our curriculum. We are currently covering physics so we will use it as a challenge and a competition with inside of our school," said Jala Echols an 8th grade physical science teacher at Monrovia Middle.

Garver USA also donated $300 to the class so they are able to purchase supplemental supplies. If the students win the challenge they will win another $1000.