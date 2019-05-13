Monrovia Elementary Students Facetime with Holocaust Survivor

A real-life lesson on one of the world's darkest times in history. Fifth-grade students at Monrovia Elementary School spoke with a Holocaust survivor.

The students Facetimed with Ruth Gruener, whose book "Destined to Live" chronicles her time hiding with her family during World War II. Monrovia students just read her book and got to ask her questions about her life that weren't in the book. A few of the students told us they feel fortunate to talk to someone who survived such horrors.

"It's very sad for what they had to go through and what they struggled with. It was torture. It was like horrible," said Savannah Jackson.

The students also expressed how it can't happen agian.

"We shouldn't treat people like this no matter what kind of race or religion they are. Everybody's equal and it doesn't matter," said Sage Foster.

Gruener lived in the Polish ghetto for three months, before her family found refuge with a Gentile family. Ruth lived in a hidden hole under the floor. She moved to Brooklyn a decade after the war, where she met and married another Holocaust survivor.