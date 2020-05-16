Monroe Street parking garage projected to come about $4 million under budget

Some relief for parking in downtown Huntsville is coming closer to becoming a reality after the city published a series of renderings showing what the Monroe Street parking garage will look like.

During Thursday's city council meeting, Huntsville City Council approved the project to move forward. Fuqua & Partners Architects drafted the renderings of the five-story structure.

The new parking deck will include 725 spaces, bringing the total for the complex to 1,456.

Prior to Thursday, the previous estimate for the project was $18.3 million, but after alterations were made, the bid for the project came in at $14.4 million.

Composite panels will line the sides of the building and will be made using a 3D printed carbon fiber polymer matrix and coated with a durable glass fiber reinforced concrete.

City officials said the panels are being manufactured in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Once complete, the panels will be able to light up in multiple colors, similar to the grotto lights in the park.