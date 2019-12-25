Monitoring space for the holidays: NASA employees remain hard at work on Christmas

While many spend Christmas sharing the story of a star guiding shepherds to a manger, others are shepherding a vessel across the backdrop of the stars.

Dozens of women and men spent their holiday hard at work making sure things continued to go smoothly aboard the Interntional Space Station (ISS). The science payload part of that mission happens yearround at Marshall Space Flight Center.

Payload Operations Director (POD) Geof Morris said they are always in a state of bringing in new materials.

"Space X-19 just got here, Northrup Grumman’s NG-13 vehicle will fly in February and then the next Space X flight’s not too far behind that. So we’re always learning on what’s going on," said Morris.

Morris started his work with NASA back in 1999 as they ISS was coming into reality. He was spending part of his time as a student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) at the time.

Last year, after spending several years working in the Payload Operations Center (POC), he moved to the front room position of POD. Like all of his colleagues in the POC, Morris spent his fair share of holidays at a desk at Marshall.

"Well my first Christmas as a married man, I was at the PRO-1 console from 11 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 a.m. Christmas morning. That was not a popular moment in my household. Let's put it that way. And I'm reminded of that every Christmas," said Morris.

The POC is in charge of monitoring all of the science experiments that are conducted aboard the ISS. Fellow POD Jennifer McMillian said even though she's working New Year's Day, it's a wonderful experience getting to work alongside the astronauts as they conduct potentially life-changing science.

"Just to be able to support them and to let them know that we’re also here working and we’re still a big team and they’re not alone for Christmas and New Year’s is a great feeling," said McMillian.

Back in 2001, the Payload Operations Integration Center, which is housed in the POC, began round the clock operations. Morris said that change of pace meant people needed to be ready to work odd hours, weekends and holidays.

"We're a lot like a utility company: we have a responsibility to keep that going. And when it’s tired and its frustrating and it’s 3 a.m. on Sunday morning and you’re like, why did I do this job and go to engineering school and all this, it’s really easy to remember: hey, there’s a lot of people that this is their job," said Morris.

"And they are 911 operators, they’re in the military, they work police or fire, internet companies, all these people. Operations always has stuff going on."

Both Morris and McMillian said even though the public doesn't alway think of them along with other 24/7 operations, they said it's still something they are grateful to represent.

"it is a great honor to get to get to be a POD and get the opportunity to run the room because it’s a great bunch of folks that we have here supporting these operations," said McMillian.