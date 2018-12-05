Monitoring changes & consistencies with this weekend's storm system

We are still closely monitoring the progress and evolution of a developing storm system that will bring widespread rain to the Tennessee Valley this weekend. The rain can change to snow Sunday night and fall through Monday morning for at least some of the Tennessee Valley.

As we are tracking this storm system's progress, we are noticing some consistencies and some changes with our forecast. One of the changes is timing. Another change is how much of the Tennessee Valley will actually see snow. Among the consistencies are the widespread rain throughout the weekend and the change to snow happening Sunday night and Monday morning if it happens for you.

Let's start with the timing... new data Wednesday afternoon is trending toward an early start for the rain on Friday. The update is that rain may start picking up Friday morning after 6 AM. Rainy spots Friday will become widespread, persistent rain Friday night. The widespread, persistent rain will fall throughout Saturday and Sunday. Then some snowy spots could begin developing as early as 3 PM Sunday afternoon. If that happens, it is most likely over the Shoals and Southern Middle Tennessee. The rain-to-snow mix or change is likely to continue through Sunday night and Monday morning. Some areas, especially south of the Tennessee River, may not see the change to snow all. Snowy spots will develop, but they may not develop everywhere. We will be close enough to the rain-snow line that the change may be abrupt.

Please continue to update yourself with new information over time. With further updates through the rest of this week, we will likely see more variation. We will be monitoring for consistency and trends toward changes and will update you on WAAY 31 News, WAAYTV.com, on the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App and on our Social Media sites. Stay with WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather Team for the latest updates.