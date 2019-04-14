Monday starts chilly

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM Sunday. Winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35-40 mph will subside through 9 PM.

A couple of sprinkles are possible Sunday evening. The wind will continue easing and become calm after midnight. The calmer wind allows temperatures to drop more, so our Monday morning will be chilly! The kids will need jackets out at the bus stop with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday afternoon will be sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Gradual warming will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be accompanied by slowly increasing clouds. The clouds won't bring any problems until Thursday. That's when another round of strong to severe thunderstorms becomes possible. Any lingering storms will exit the Tennessee Valley Friday morning. Clouds and light showers could continue through Saturday morning, but next weekend will be dry overall.

Early indications are another round of severe thunderstorms could produce tornadoes, straight-line winds, and large hail on Thursday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for more information and more specific timing as we get closer to Thursday.