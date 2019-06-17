Clear

Monday kicks off a workweek of daily scattered thunderstorms

By the early afternoon today we will see developing showers and thunderstorms. Expect periods of heavy rain and gusty winds with any strong thunderstorms this week.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day this workweek with best chances occurring in the afternoon hours and early evening through Thursday.  Rain totals will be between 1-3" the next 7 days with isolated higher or lower depending on the track of daily thunderstorms.

The severe threat remains very low the next few days but it is not zero.  The primary concern with any strong or severe thunderstorms will be gusty damaging winds.  Thunderstorms will also tap into deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which will allow for intense rainfall with any stronger storms.  Ponding on roadways and poor visibility will be a concern for any driver that encounters thunderstorms this week.

High pressure building into the Tennessee Valley Friday and into this weekend will drop rain chances and increase the heat.  Expect widespread 90s by Saturday for the Valley.

