Monday begins a busy week with the potential for several rounds severe storms

The first of two rounds of storms for the workweek arrives by late morning today. The morning timeframe should help limit the widespread severe weather potential. Having said that, this will be a slow moving system, meaning storms could reintensify during the afternoon hours. For that reason, an Isolated risk (Level 1 out of 5) has been posted for areas south of the Tennessee River and near to east of I-65.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats today. The risk for a brief tornado isn't zero, but it is very low.

A widespread severe weather event is likely for the South on Wednesday. A Numerous(Enhanced) risk has been issuedfor parts of North Alabama for the rest of our area a Scattered risk has been posted by the Storm Prediction Center. This Numerous risk (Level 3 out of 5) and the Scattered risk zone (Level 2 out of 5).

It is not all that common to see these higher level risks issued 2 to 3 days in advance. That is why we need to watch this system very closely. However, it is still too early for specifics. A lot of small details that we won't know until tomorrow or Tuesday will ultimately decide how this event plays out. It looks as though one round of storms along a warm front will move through early Wednesday, setting the stage for severe storms ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding. We should be able to start nailing down some specifics tomorrow.

Now is the time to prepare for severe weather Wednesday. Since this is our first widespread severe weather threat of the Spring season, here's a checklist to remind you of how you can prepare.