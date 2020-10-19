Monday is the last day to register to vote in person in Alabama

Monday is the last day to register in Alabama to vote in person for the Nov. 3 election.

WAAY 31 spoke to voters outside the Madison County Courthouse about why it's so important you join them.

Voters have been lined up outside all afternoon, not only registering to vote but also casting absentee ballots.

John Dent registered to vote several months ago at the Madison County Courthouse.

"I just waited inside. I had a mask on, social distancing, and it was just an easy process. I filled out the paperwork and showed them my ID and that's all they needed," said Dent.

He says more people should vote.

"I wish more people would use their civic duty to vote for whatever candidate that you want, that you choose to," Dent said.

And voters like Leonoraah Applewhite have been registered to vote since they signed up for their driver's license.

"So when I was 16, I just checked that little box and now I'm registered to vote for life," said Applewhite.

But she still double checks to make sure she's registered.

"I did have to check to see if my registration was still active though and it was. I know for a lot of people, it wasn't and that process is you just go on Vote.org and register through online application," she said.

And Applewhite stressed the importance of registering to vote.

"Well, I would say hurry up because today is the last day, but also you will have opportunities in the future to register for local elections," she said.

If you have not registered to vote, you have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to register to vote in person.

If you want to vote absentee, you have until Oct. 29 to request a ballot.

We did reach out to the Madison County Circuit Clerk, but she was unavailable for comment because the office was busy with people registering to vote and casting their absentee ballots.