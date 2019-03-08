WAAY 31 is partnering with the American Red Cross and Alabama A&M University in the nationwide Sound The Alarm campaign.
The campaign aims to get smoke alarms installed in every home.
Tune in at 6 p.m. Monday to learn more about the program, and a Tuesday telethon to sign up for a free alarm.
Related Content
- Monday at 6: WAAY 31, American Red Cross. Alabama A&M partner to help save your life
- Alabama A&M partners with American Red Cross for annual service day
- WAAY 31 hosts Sound the Alarm telethon with American Red Cross
- Alabama A&M Signing Day Recap
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Alabama's disappointing E-Verify compliance
- American Red Cross new location in Huntsville
- Erin Dacy says goodbye to WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients
- Alabama A&M football coach not returning
Scroll for more content...