Monday at 6: WAAY 31, American Red Cross. Alabama A&M partner to help save your life

The campaign aims to get smoke alarms installed in every home.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is partnering with the American Red Cross and Alabama A&M University in the nationwide Sound The Alarm campaign.

Tune in at 6 p.m. Monday to learn more about the program, and a Tuesday telethon to sign up for a free alarm.

