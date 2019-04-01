In March, the WAAY 31 I-Team took an in-depth look at the dangers of Tianaa and what law enforcement and lawmakers are doing to take it off store shelves. (Read more HERE and HERE)
We received an overwhelming response to that story and decided to dig more into the issue.
Monday at 6, we have new information about how the controversial dietary supplement Tianaa is impacting people in North Alabama – and warnings from multiple federal regulators.
- Monday at 6: More coming forward with stories of how legal Tianaa hurts their lives
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Tianaa Dangers
- WAAY 31 I-Team update: State health department refuses to ban Tianaa
