A phone app called Key Me allows people to take photos of a key and submit it to be duplicated.
That bit of convenience has one expert concerned about safety and accountability.
Tune in to WAAY 31 at 6 p.m. Monday to learn more.
Related Content
- Monday at 6: Is key-copying technology a danger for your home?
- Newman Technology celebrates 5 years, debuts new technology
- Severe weather especially dangerous for mobile homes
- Attempts to get copy of 911 call of Fayetteville Fire Chief using racial slurs denied
- Jury says Samsung must pay $539M for copying parts of iPhone
- Dangerous severe storm risk growing for Monday night & Tuesday morning
- Dangerous severe storms growing increasingly likely next Monday & Tuesday
- Madison Co. Sheriff's office receives lifesaving technology
- Police: OnStar technology helps nab a suspect
- Teachers to learn new technology at conference
Scroll for more content...