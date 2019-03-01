Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Monday at 6: Huntsville seeing an increase in opioid-addicted babies

Join us for this special report

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:35 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The number of opioid-addicted babies born in Huntsville is rising.

Learn what’s being done to stop their suffering and save their lives Monday at 6 p.m. on WAAY 31.

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

* Shoals insurance agent explains the high cost of not having flood insurance

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Sex trafficking survivor shares her story

* Housing market booming in Madison County

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice

* Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reflects on wife's suicide eight months after her death

* WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events