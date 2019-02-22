Monday at 6: How strong is Huntsville’s economy?

Tune in to WAAY 31 at 6 p.m. Monday as we review the new report pitting the Huntsville economy against the rest of the state.

You’ll also find out what local leaders believe could be the city’s Achilles' heel.

MORE COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Sex trafficking survivor shares her story

Housing market booming in Madison County

WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reflects on wife's suicide eight months after her death

WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients