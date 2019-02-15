Clear
Monday at 6: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses his wife’s suicide.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

We talked to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall about how he is working to help others heal after suicide by going public about his life experiences.

Marshall’s wife, Bridgette, committed suicide in 2018.

“We want to celebrate her life, and yet we don’t want to focus on her death,” he said of his wife.

He’s also promoting the Not Alone Conference, set to take place in Huntsville and Albertville Feb. 22-23. Learn more here

