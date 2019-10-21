Monday Afternoon Update: Strong storms still possible this afternoon

A quick moving line of showers and thunderstorms will move through North Alabama this afternoon. Though the severe threat is low, it is not zero. Based on trends this morning, it appears that heavy rain is becoming the primary threat this afternoon. However, isolated damaging wind gusts remain a possibility this afternoon and evening.

Any severe threat will quickly diminish by the early evening. Lingering showers are possible through late tonight. Expect mostly clear skies by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Dry conditions remain in place Tuesday through Thursday with increasing rain chances by Friday. There is still quite a bit of differences in model data for Friday-Sunday. Some data holds the rain off to our south all day Friday with widespread rain moving in Saturday. Other forecast models bring the rain in by Friday afternoon and clear things out faster through this weekend. This is something the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.