Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: All lanes shut down on portion of Rideout Drive NW due to wreck Full Story

Monday Afternoon Update: Strong storms still possible this afternoon

Heavy rain is becoming the primary concern this afternoon, but an isolated damaging wind gust is still possible.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

A quick moving line of showers and thunderstorms will move through North Alabama this afternoon. Though the severe threat is low, it is not zero. Based on trends this morning, it appears that heavy rain is becoming the primary threat this afternoon. However, isolated damaging wind gusts remain a possibility this afternoon and evening. 

Any severe threat will quickly diminish by the early evening. Lingering showers are possible through late tonight. Expect mostly clear skies by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Dry conditions remain in place Tuesday through Thursday with increasing rain chances by Friday. There is still quite a bit of differences in model data for Friday-Sunday. Some data holds the rain off to our south all day Friday with widespread rain moving in Saturday. Other forecast models bring the rain in by Friday afternoon and clear things out faster through this weekend. This is something the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events