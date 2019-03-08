Mom wants answers after son murdered in Decatur

WAAY 31 sat down with the mother of a man who was murdered in Decatur.

Michael Irvin, commonly known as “Dooney,” was shot multiple times and killed back in February.

His killer still hasn’t been caught and, now, his mother wants answers.

We learned what his mom has been dealing with since losing her youngest son.

“That time of morning, it’s only bad news," Ann Irvin said. "So, when he came and told me his brother, my son, had been murdered, my life had just been cut, and my heart, most definitely, is in half.”

That’s how Ann Irvin felt after getting a phone call no mother ever wants to get at 3:00 in the morning.

Her youngest son, and a father to three young children, had been shot multiple times and killed.

“They just unloaded in his back," Ann said.

Ann Irvin still can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her son, Dooney.

“He was an awesome child. He’s always been special. Always," she said. "And everybody that met him loved him.”

Unfortunately, Dooney’s killer is still on the loose, and, now, his mother is begging for anyone with any information to please come forward.

“We are not safe, because he’s still out there," Ann said. "They’re still out there."

But Ann tells WAAY 31 she wants to face her son's killer.

“All I can do is forgive them. But there’s one question I want to ask them: 'Why?'"

And she wants that person to know the kind of pain they've caused for many people.

"You’ll never know what you took from us. You shattered our hearts, all of his sisters’ and brothers’. Y’all took a jewel from us," Ann said. "As far as the hole in my heart, no, it will never be filled. Because I loved him and he loved me.”

A group of Dooney’s friends is now offering a $25,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Dooney’s killer.

Decatur police tell WAAY 31 that detectives are still actively investigating leads in this case.