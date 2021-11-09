Madison County mom, kids share their Covid-19 vaccination experience

Tracy Abney is a mother of four. Her two eldest kids, who are in high school, are already vaccinated.

On Tuesday, she decided it was time to vaccinate her 10-year-old and 11-year-old.

"For us, personally, it’s more so doing something that protects them," Abney said. "Something that’s possibly preventable from, you know, long-term complications down the road with Covid that we don’t really know about."

When searching for where to get her kids vaccinated, Abney had a sense of urgency.

"Our pediatrician had a signup list, but it was going to be a little while," Abney said. "We chose Walgreens because it was the soonest that we could get them in. ... It was a little bit of a longer process than we had anticipated, but hopefully next time it’ll go much smoother. They just had a lot of people there."

Her 11 year-old son, Isaac Abney, wasn't too fazed by getting the shot.

"It wasn’t really any worse than my allergy shots. It was actually better," he said.

For Tracy Abney's daughter, getting the shot was a bit more nerve-wrecking.

"She also has asthma," Abney said. "She has some other complications healthwise, and so we talk about it, like, 'Hey, like, this might be able to protect you from, you know, these things later.' She was scared about it hurting, but overall, she was OK with getting it done."

The holiday season also played a key part in getting her two youngest children vaccinated so quickly.

"We are going to New York City for Thanksgiving," she said. "They really want you to have your vaccination card, anyway. ... For 12 and under, they can wear a mask, but it makes you feel a little better being able to have a little bit of protection."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is safe for eligible children to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including the flu shot, at the same time.