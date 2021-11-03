Jackson County mom who killed alleged rapist back in jail after taking kids to trunk or treat

A Jackson County woman who killed a man she says raped her in 2018 is back behind bars.

A parole officer says Brittany Smith violated her house arrest - for the second time this year - by going out to a trunk or treat event with her kids on Halloween.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles wants her to spend 45 days in the Jackson County Jail for this most recent violation.

WAAY 31 has followed Smith’s case from the crime scene through the arrest, legal battle, and sentencing.

Her story and claims of self-defense sparked a national conversation on the Stand Your Ground law, with media outlets coast-to-coast covering the case.

Smith accepted a plea deal for shooting and killing Joshua Todd Smith — a man Brittany testified raped her and attacked her brother.

Smith also admitted to arson charges unrelated to the murder under that same deal.

Smith ended up serving 18 months in prison and now is sentenced to another 18 months on house arrest. She started that portion of the sentence in May.

This marks the second time the state parole board says Smith violated her house arrest orders.

Smith had asked for permission to see her kids trick or treat, and to leave her house. Her parole officer said she could see them before the kids went out, but ordered her back home, saying she could not go out with her family to a trunk or treat event.

Smith admitted she attended that event, and the state board of pardons and paroles put out a warrant for her arrest for failing to comply with the house arrest sentence guidelines.

This is her second violation since starting her house arrest. The first stint in the jail was ordered in August. Her probation was not revoked.