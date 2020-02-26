Clear

Mom of missing Tennessee toddler accused of filing false police report

Evelyn Boswell

Megan Boswell was arrested by Tennessee's Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The teen mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert is now in jail on a charge of filing a false police report.

Megan Boswell was arrested by Tennessee's Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Megan Boswell said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her infant, Evelyn Mae Boswell, to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. But authorities found no sign of the girl in searches of campgrounds in that area.

She was reported missing on Feb. 18, but the baby's great-grandfather said he hadn't seen her since before Thanksgiving.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events