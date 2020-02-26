Mom of missing Tennessee toddler accused of filing false police report

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The teen mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert is now in jail on a charge of filing a false police report.

Megan Boswell was arrested by Tennessee's Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Megan Boswell said her mother, Angela Boswell, took her infant, Evelyn Mae Boswell, to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. But authorities found no sign of the girl in searches of campgrounds in that area.

She was reported missing on Feb. 18, but the baby's great-grandfather said he hadn't seen her since before Thanksgiving.