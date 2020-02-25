Mom of Madison County inmate who overdosed concerned about son

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is explaining how four inmates overdosed on drugs that were smuggled into the jail through the mail system.

The mother of one of the inmates, Veronica Fults, talked to WAAY 31 about her son.

"It's just upsetting to know he can still get to the drugs while he is in jail," she said.

Cortez Clark's mother hoped jail would get her son sober. The sheriff's office confirmed Clark was one of the inmates who overdosed.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it's still investigating who sent the drug-laced mail to the jail but said all four inmates and whomever mailed the letter are all facing promoting prison contraband charges.

"He just said they OD'ed off some drugs that they took," Fults said.

Fults spoke to WAAY 31 just minutes after talking to her son Cortez Clark on the phone. She's still working to learn more about Saturday's overdose.

Brent Patterson, sheriff's office investigator, said the jail checks all mail before inmates get it, but people sending contraband are disguising it well.

"They're liquefying this and using aerosol spray cans to embed chemicals in the letters, so you can't see it. You can't smell it," he said.

Patterson said investigators are still working to determine what the substance was on the mail, and said believe all four inmates ate the piece of paper with the drugs on it.

Fults said her son OD'ed in the past and she's disappointed he got his hands on drugs again and while in jail.

"It's just crazy. They're getting drugs inside the jail. They get it outside but they can also get it inside the jail," she said.

Fults said the last time she spoke with her son he was in the clinic inside the jail. The sheriff's office said one inmate is still in the hospital and is waiting for toxicology reports to learn exactly what was ingested.

The sheriff's office said it's looking into the legality of scanning inmate mail and allowing them to view it electronically so that this can't happen again.

WAAY 31 reached out to other counties about their jail mail policy.The Limestone County and Jackson sheriff's offices both said inmates are only allowed to receive postcards.The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said all mail is scanned and viewed electronically by it's inmates.