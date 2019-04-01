Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que says location closing due to Cecil Ashburn shutdown

In a move that some were hoping was a cruel April Fools’ Day joke, the owners of Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que announced Monday they are shutting down their Cecil Ashburn Drive location.

They said Monday, the 10th anniversary of opening the restaurant, would be its last day.

In a Facebook page post announcing the closure, they say tough decisions had to be made in the wake of the shutdown of Cecil Ashburn Drive in January.

Cecil Ashburn Drive connects Hampton Cove with Jones Valley. The 3.4-mile-long road will be closed for months as part of the city of Huntsville's priority project called "Restore Our Roads." Drivers will have to wait 10 months for just two lanes to reopen and in the meantime will have to travel alternate routes.

The road will be widened, and a median will also be added to ensure safety for drivers. Other safety measures include an anti-skid pavement, rumble strips, a four-foot shoulder and a grate system to help keep water from ponding on the roadway.

Asked on the Facebook page if this was an elaborate joke, the business replied: “we wish it was a joke. Unfortunately, the joke got played on us back in January.”

The owners say they will continue to operate the location in the Village of Providence and that a downtown Huntsville location will open next month.