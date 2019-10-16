Mobile weather classroom visits Randolph School

Students at Randolph School now know a little more about severe weather. Wednesday morning Western Kentucky University's White Squirrel Weather Team visited the school. They brought an interactive mobile classroom and forecast center. Students in 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades were able to rotate through different stations to learn more about severe weather, tropical weather, tornadoes, and storm chasing. Teachers say they hope this inspires students to study meteorology.

"We really need to invest in the younger generation right now so when they come up, it just builds back out into our local community," said Josh Durkee with White Squirrel Weather Team.

"Like if you don't know weather, you don't know what you can wear or what you need to do in a normal day, so it's really helpful," said Randolph student, Grant Enfinger.

Students were able to talk about the weather for today and the future forecast here in North Alabama.