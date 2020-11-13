Mobile store clerk badly hurt after jumping on car of beer thief

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A southwest Alabama convenience store clerk is hospitalized with critical injuries after jumping onto the car of a fleeing beer thief.

Mobile police say the driver stole multiple cases of beer from a convenience store on Wednesday.

As the driver was trying to pull away, video shows the clerk jumped on the hood on the driver’s side. He wedged the driver’s side door open with his body and began fighting with the driver.

The driver swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a second vehicle head-on. A third vehicle rolled over and a fourth vehicle had minor damage.

An employee at the store says the clerk underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding and trauma after the crash.