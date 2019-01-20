Mobile police officer shot and killed

A Mobile police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday night.
Our ABC affiliate WEAR reported Officer Sean Tuder was the officer killed. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the suspect, Marco Perez, is in custody.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet they are sending prayers.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.
