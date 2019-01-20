Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Mobile police officer shot and killed

Mobile police officer shot and killed at an apartment complex.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 6:03 PM

A Mobile police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday night.

Our ABC affiliate WEAR reported Officer Sean Tuder was the officer killed. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the suspect, Marco Perez, is in custody.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet they are sending prayers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events