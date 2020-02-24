Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mobile home destroyed in New Market fire

A mobile home caught fire Monday afternoon on Billings Drive.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 3:18 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Steven Dilsizian

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon in New Market.

It happened on Billings Drive. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Market and Moores Mill fire departments and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded.

The New Market Fire Department said the call came in about 1:58 p.m. The department said no one was inside at the time of the fire and the house did not have electricity.

The cause of the fire currently is unknown.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events