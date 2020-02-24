Mobile home destroyed in New Market fire

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon in New Market.

It happened on Billings Drive. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, New Market and Moores Mill fire departments and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded.

The New Market Fire Department said the call came in about 1:58 p.m. The department said no one was inside at the time of the fire and the house did not have electricity.

The cause of the fire currently is unknown.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.