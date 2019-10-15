Mobile home destroyed in New Hope fire

Multiple agencies responded to a mobile home fire in New Hope early Tuesday.

The call in about 1 a.m. for the fire on Spring Street, said Justin Cole, Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department spokesman.

One person was inside the mobile home but was able to get out. The American Red Cross arrived to assist the resident.

The home is a total loss, Cole said. He said the fire burned through floors.

New Hope, Owens Cross Roads, and Big Cove departments also responded to the fire, Cole said.