Mobile home destroyed by Christmas day fire

Fire crews taped off the home in the 1000 block of Roundtop Road after they were done putting out the hot spots Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the fire shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A mobile home near Falkville was deemed a total loss after a late morning fire broke out. 

Morgan County 911 said several crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Roundtop Road, west of Falkville shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Falkville Fire and Rescue was joined by the volunteer fire departments of Ebenezer, Massey, Battleground and West Point. 

