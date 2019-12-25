Mobile home destroyed by Christmas day fire

A mobile home near Falkville was deemed a total loss after a late morning fire broke out.
Morgan County 911 said several crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Roundtop Road, west of Falkville shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Falkville Fire and Rescue was joined by the volunteer fire departments of Ebenezer, Massey, Battleground and West Point.
