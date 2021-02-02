Mobile produce market on wheels aims to help those in Huntsville with food insecurity

Oakwood University, with its partners, started the Mobile Market. Anyone in Huntsville can get fresh produce for reduced cost.

The healthy campus initiative launched in 2015 at Oakwood University. Tuesday morning began phase two, "healthy campus, healthy community."

The mobile market was created to be a produce market on wheels. The Health Action Center and Clinic is under construction. Soon, that will be both a food bank and a health clinic, in partnership with Huntsville Hospital.

Students at Oakwood University have volunteered as health ambassadors. They volunteer to help with the food market.

Vice President of Oakwood University, Prudence Pollard, said there are three things that many people suffer from in the community. Pollard named them as, "job insecurity, health problems and food insecurity."

"We're bringing pesticide-free foods to our communities," said Pollard.

She said there are six areas in Huntsville that need affordable produce. The produce is all 30% to 60% off the price you'd see in the grocery store.

Delres Mastin, Executive Director of Community Action Partnership, said, "Our mission is to assist low income people to self sufficiency, and Oakwood identified many schools as having food deserts."

Oakwood has partnered with multiple sponsors, including the American Heart Association.

One North Alabama shopper said, "It's at a reasonable cost and so this is going to be not just beneficial for one's purses or wallets, but it's going to be beneficial for your overall health."

The mobile market will run bi-weekly, on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will be open from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.