Mo Brooks defends Jan. 6 speech during Saturday rally

Congressman Mo Brooks said Saturday that his now-infamous Jan. 6 speech was taken out of context and "misinterpreted" by the media.

Speaking at a “Free the Speech” rally in Morgan County, Brooks asked, “How can you misinterpret my intent?”

During the event, Brooks and other speakers, including Congressman Barry Moore, former Alabama Senator Paul Sanford and others, spoke at length about free speech, made claims of election fraud and media censorship, among many other things.

Telling his side of the story about the speech that some claim played a part in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, the congressman admitted to saying, “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” but claims it was in the context of fighting to win in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

“The socialists know that and the fake news media knows that, but they lie about it anyways,” he said.

In Madison County, more than a dozen people gathered on the sidewalk outside Brooks’ Huntsville office, calling his speech inciting and saying he has to go.

“We don't need that type of leadership or representation over us and we're asking him to actually resign, just simply because we don't need that type of leadership,” Precious Briggs said Saturday.

Protestors, like Briggs, said they plan to keep up their efforts as they work to push brooks out of office.

“We’re not going to tolerate this type of representation from any member of our state or just of this country, period,” Remus Bowden explained.

Brooks has said he has no plans to resign.

According to the Department of Justice reports, more than 100 people have been arrested in relation to the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol -- at least three of them from Alabama. Five people died as a result, including an Athens man.