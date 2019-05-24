Mixed reactions in Huntsville following ACLU, Planned Parenthood abortion lawsuit

On Friday, both sides of the abortion issue reacted to the first lawsuit filed over Alabama's abortion law.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are suing on behalf of the state's clinics where abortions are performed, including the Alabama Women's Center in Huntsville.

"I didn't expect it to be filed this soon," Nancy Morris, a volunteer at the Alabama Women's Center, said.

Morris was disappointed last week when Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill that makes all abortion illegal in the state, except if a mother's life is in danger. Now, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are getting involved, claiming the new law is unconstitutional.

Morris is eager for a federal judge to weigh in.

"[I hope] they'll say it's an unconstitutional law and will negate that," Morris said.

The suit says the law would harm women by forcing them to continue pregnancies against their will. It explains as of right now, abortions are still safe and legal in Alabama, and they want it to stay that way.

Timothy Brown is one of dozens of protesters who gathered outside the clinic on Friday, in favor of the new law.

"Of course they're always going to stand against righteousness and truth," Brown said.

Brown knew the lawsuit was coming but believes his side will ultimately win.

"They'll do what they want to do, I look forward to the ultimate judge, Jesus Christ," Brown said.

The Alabama Women's Center would not comment on the lawsuit as they are named as plaintiffs. The lawsuit also names Attorney General Steve Marshall and multiple district attorneys, including Madison County's Robert Broussard. Governor Kay Ivey was not listed.

The lawsuit claims the ACLU and Planned Parenthood have never lost a challenge to an abortion restriction in Alabama. We're waiting to see when a judge will hear the case.