CDC and AAP share mixed messaging on masking in schools

Parents are navigating contradicting guidelines on students wearing masks in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear a mask in schools. The CDC says masks only need to be worn by those who are unvaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking because the majority of students aren't eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and variants are spreading more quickly.

Laura Harper, a parent of three Madison City Schools students, said she'll go as far as taking her two young children out of school if masking at Madison City Schools remains optional for unvaccinated students.

"What’s frustrating for me is that while there’s a lot of disagreement amongst the experts, what is consistent amongst all experts, they all agree if a person is unvaccinated and is going to be indoors in a space where social distancing isn’t possible then they should be masked," said Harper.

The CDC says masks should be worn by all of those older than 2-years-old if un-vaccinated or ineligible. The CDC also says vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in schools.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccinated or not, everyone in a school should mask up.

Harper believes when it comes to kids 12 and up, they should decide whether or not to wear a mask, but she's concerned about kids in school under the age of 12.

"It makes no sense to me that schools would not follow what is universally accepted advice by medical experts," said Harper.

Dr. Karen Landers said in a statement to WAAY31, "ADPH recommendations will be the same as the CDC for mitigation and prevention of COVID-19 transmission, including masks for unvaccinated persons or persons not eligible for vaccine due to age. Schools may or may not adopt ADPH guidance as they deem appropriate for their population."

Ultimately, schools can choose whether or not they want to adopt ADPH's guidelines.

As of right now, the Madison City school system is leaving masking a choice for all.

"I don’t want to go back to homeschooling, I’ve done it," said Harper. "Virtual school didn’t work for my younger kids, I work full time, my husband works full time, it’s kind of a nightmare, but I can’t send my kids into a situation that endangers their health."

Harper is asking Madison City Schools to consider CDC guidelines. Huntsville City Schools is holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss health and safety procedures ahead of the school year.