Huntsville community has mixed reactions on Governor Ivey's limited state of emergency

Alabama is once again under a statewide public health emergency. Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency Friday because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor made it clear that this narrowly focused state of emergency is meant to specifically help hospitals, as they are most impacted by this covid surge. Businesses can and will remain open, and Governor Ivey does not plan on issuing another mask mandate.

Her decision is causing some mixed reactions in the Huntsville community.

"I just feel like it's a neutral thing, everyone should be able to make their own free choice about it," says Akeshia Climnos.

Governor Ivey plans on tackling the issue of masks like Climnos says, with free choice. In a statement the governor says, "Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it."

"I truly feel like it's up to ones individual self to determine whether that's going to be a good decision for themselves," says Climnos.

But some people think the government should be more involved.

"I think a mandate would be smart to go back to personally," says Robert.

Many people questioning how the limited state of emergency will actually slow the spread of COVID-19.

"What this does for me right now is just rise more questions, what exactly are we doing if not the mask mandate to stop covid from spreading," says Beoujana Rivers.

Many people, like Joe Cooper, don't care about the new state of emergency. Cooper says, "I'm very indifferent to it, if someone wants to wear a mask, if you got to go into a place of business and wear a mask I'm fine with it. If they don't require it I usually don't wear it."

Other people question if the governor is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

"I just want to, like, understand fully what we're doing to attack this issue. It doesn't seem like we're taking it very seriously," says Rivers.

Even though Governor Ivey will not be implementing another mask mandate, she continues to encourage everyone eligible to get the vaccine. Ivey says it's "our greatest weapon against COVID-19."

This second public health emergency comes only five weeks after the governor terminated the first state of emergency back in July.