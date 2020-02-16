Mix of sun and clouds Monday, rain returns Tuesday

Outside of some light sprinkles along the Alabama-Tennessee border this afternoon, much of north Alabama has enjoyed another dry and pleasant day to close out the weekend. Any lingering sprinkles will come to an end by sunset. Cloudy skies persist overnight tonight, keeping low temperatures mild Monday morning in the low 40s. Much of President's Day will be dry but cloudy. It will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow as well, with highs in the low 60s.

While most of us are sleeping Monday night, showers will arrive in north Alabama in advance of our next cold front that will move through the region. Off and on showers continue Tuesday, with a small chance for a rumble or two of thunder as well. Most of the rain comes to an end by lunchtime Wednesday as the cold front moves through. This front will sink our highs from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the low 50s by Wednesday. Looking ahead to late next week, a second system also appears to impact the southeastern US by Thursday. While it appears the bulk of the rain will stay well to our south along the Gulf Coast, it is still unclear just how much rain we will see here at home. For now, we will keep the chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday in the forecast. Even so, rainfall totals for the next five days do look fairly light, with around a half inch to one inch of rain expected. Although we could use a much longer break from the rain, we are not anticipating significant flooding issues at this time from this week's rain. Some smaller creeks, rivers, and streams could see some small rises, however, given how swollen they are from heavy rain the last few weeks.

Friday and Saturday look dry with lots of sunshine before more rain arrives next Sunday. After highs drop into the upper 40s Thursday, we bounce back to near normal in the mid 50s Saturday.