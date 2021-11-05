Mix of sun and clouds Friday, great Fall weekend ahead

While it is a chilly morning once again, we avoided our first frost and freeze of the season last night. We did have some clearing last night but clouds are moving back in and there wasn't enough clear sky time for frost to develop. Having said that, it is still in the low to mid 40s right now. The cloud cover won't be quite as thick today. We'll see filtered sunshine all day long with highs in the upper 50s. Big Game Friday Night looks great with clearing skies and kickoff temperatures near 50.

A spectacular Fall weekend is on the way! Not only will we see continued sunshine but also warmer temperatures. We're in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will still be cool near 40 degrees but we're not too worried about frost. By the early part of next week, we are back to near 70! Our next rain chance looks to come along a cold front late next week. Timing uncertainties remain but it looks the front will pass through in the Thursday-Friday timeframe next week. Until then, enjoy the sunshine and comfortable Fall temperatures! And don't forget to turn back your clocks Saturday night! We fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. While we get an extra hour of sleep, it also means sunsets are now before 5 PM until the mid-January.