Mitchell Wright announced as Hazel Green baseball coach

Hazel Green High School announced Mitchell Wright as the baseball team’s new head coach on Thursday night.

Wright, a Buckhorn and UAH grad, spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech.

Coming from a baseball family -- his father Roger was Buckhorn’s head coach for 17 years and his younger brother Kyle is a pitcher for the Atlanta Braves -- Wright said running a program is always something that’s been on his mind.

“Right at the end of my junior year at UAH, I kinda made that career decision like ‘I wanna do this. I wanna be a head coach in some way shape, form or some capacity,’ and I'm glad that it's here in a really good program.”

Aside from being able to run his own program, Wright said the community is part of what drew him back from Tennessee.

“They’ve just been so involved and so welcoming,” he said.

As a coach, Wright said his focus will be on winning every game the Trojans play. But developing his players on and off the field is what he’s all about.

“We want to make sure that, whether they’re a 14-year-old or an 18-year-old, that we get them in here and we grow ‘em up as young men.”

Now at the helm of what was once his rival high school, Wright joked that he’s completely switched sides.

“All that hostility that I did hold at one time has now been transferred over to Buckhorn.”