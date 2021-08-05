Mistrial for former Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely, up in the air

Everything we thought we knew about the outcome of the trial of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, is out the window.

Late Thursday, a juror came forward and admitted she didn't mean to convict him.

The woman claims during jury deliberations is where she ultimately voted to convict the then-sheriff on two charges.

She was undergoing health issues and possible coercion from other jurors.

She says those circumstances confused her and muddled her thinking causing her to say something she didn't mean.

WAAY-31 spoke with attorney Michael Timberlake about what happens now.

Juror, Sue Pentecost came forward with an affidavit claiming her guilty verdict was not correct and she wanted to set the record straight.

Now, there's a motion for a mistrial, filed by Blakely's defense team.

But, attorney Michael Timberlake says it's up to the judge to make that decision.

"The judge has the right to either interview them personally, or bring them in and question them under oath to determine if that one juror's recantation or her recollection of what happened during the deliberation was accurate or not," he said.

Blakely was found guilty on 2 counts after a nearly 2-week trial.

Pentecost claims during deliberations, she initially stated he was not​ guilty.

In the affidavit she states she has serious medical issues and was in distress on the last day of deliberations and needed to get out of the court room.

But, she says she was called names and felt it would be best to just comply and vote guilty as a way to get to help and safety.

Pentecost stated all of this under oath, but we learned from another juror this may be a lie.

Timberlake says now, the integrity of the jury is at stake and all of the jurors had a chance to say something if they couldn't reach an agreement.

It's called polling.

"You allow the jurors to say whether they agree or voice concerns about whether they were coerced or tell the judge, jury or the bailiff at any point in time that this is not the verdict that they want to enter or they believe is appropriate and she didn't do that," said Timberlake.

Pentecost claims she requested the jury foreman call the bailiff, but that person ignored her and stated they didn't want a mistrial.

Right now, we don't know if a mistrial will happen but we've reached out to the attorney general's office and they have no comment at this time.

They did​ say if they chose to respond it would be with a motion filed to the court itself.