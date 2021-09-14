Clear
Mistrial declared in trial of man accused of crashing into Huntsville home, killing woman

Antony Wu

A new trial date has been scheduled.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 4:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Huntsville man accused of crashing his truck into a home and killing a woman.

Antony Wu’s trial began Monday. A jury was selected, opening statements were made and evidence began being presented.

However, Wu’s defense filed a motion for mistrial “on the grounds that the prosecution failed to turn over discovery” to them.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Claude Hundley III granted the motion on Tuesday.

A new trial date of Jan. 10, 2022, now has been scheduled.

Wu is on trial for the death of Joy Vaughn on Thanksgiving Weekend 2018. Police and prosecutors say Vaughn died when Wu’s vehicle crashed into a home on Riverchase Road where she was sleeping.

Vaughn’s sister is a member of the WAAY 31 family.

