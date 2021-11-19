Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span.

Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling Friday when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case against Billy Chemirmir. The case charged Chemirmir with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he'll retry the case.

Authorities have accused Chemirmir of being a prolific killer preying on the elderly. His defense attorneys dismissed the prosecution evidence as “quantity over quality.”