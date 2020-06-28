Mississippi legislators vote to retire flag

(AP) JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi legislators have voted to raucous cheers and applause to remove a Confederate battle emblem from their state flag.

Mississippi’s House and Senate took historic votes Sunday to retire the flag adopted in 1894. It’s the last state flag that included a Confederate symbol that many people condemn as racist.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice.

Mississippi has a 38% Black population. A commission would design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol but must have the words “In God We Trust.”

Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election.