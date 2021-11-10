Mississippi State pulls away late for 75-49 win over Lions

STARKVILLE, Miss., – Mississippi State took control with a big early run, then held off several North Alabama rally attempts in a 75-49 home victory over the Lions in the season-opener for both men's basketball teams. Three players reached double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, including Garrison Brooks' game-high 18 points.

UNA struggled in the paint against the taller team from the Southeastern Conference. The Lions responded by attempting 32 shots from three-point range, just three shy of a school single-game record. Mississippi State held a 43-33 rebounding advantage and scored 38 points in the paint.

After a three-point basket by Jamari Blackmon in the opening minute gave UNA an early lead, the Bulldogs responded with a 17-0 run to take control. Mississippi State led by as many as 24 points in the first half.

The Lions went over four minutes without scoring before a basket by the home team made the score 35-11 with 6:50 remaining in the first half. North Alabama, however, used defense to get back in the game, holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for the remainder of the half.

Isaac Chatman scored seven straight points to key a 15-2 run for the Lions. Another trey by Blackmon with 14 seconds left cut the deficit to 37-26 and MSU failed to score down the stretch.

In the second half, the Lions cut the deficit to single digits three times before the home team pulled away. A basket by Chatman made the score 46-39 at the 14:49 mark before MSU scored eight straight.

Omar Figueroa later made the score 55-45 on a runner with 7:15 to play. The Lions, however, missed their next 12 shots from the floor as Mississippi State closed the game on a 20-4 run.

Blackmon led UNA with 14 points. Chatman finished with nine points and six rebounds on the night.

UNA will play at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. (CST) at St. Croix, USVI.