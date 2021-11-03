Clear
Missing woman sought in Guntersville area

Casey Brooke Yancy was last seen at her Guntersville residence Tuesday. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or disappearance is strongly encouraged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman reported missing from her home Tuesday in Guntersville.

Casey Brooke Yancy, 27, left her residence in the 2300 block of Aldridge Gap Road sometime Tuesday. She was last seen in a black T-shirt with “Outlaw Nation” on the back. Her direction of travel is unknown, ALEA said.

Yancy is described as a white female with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

MCSO said helicopters will be in the area for at least the next few hours as part of the search. Anyone with information regarding Yancy’s whereabouts or disappearance is strongly encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.

