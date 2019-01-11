Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist killed in crash with Huntsville Utilities vehicle Full Story

Missing teen found alive three months after parents were murdered

Authorities plan to release more information in the Jayme Closs case on Friday morning.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A Wisconsin teenager who has been missing since mid-October has been found alive, ABC News reported.

A woman walking her dog spotted a young woman walking out of the woods and immediately recognized her as 13-year-old Jayme Closs. The woman took the girl to a nearby home where the people inside called 9-1-1. 

Closs was reunited with her family by Thursday evening, but little is being said about her condition, what transpired, or who kidnapped her. However, there is a suspect in custody. The Duluth News Tribune reported a source with knowledge of the case said Class escaped from the home of her abductor.

There will be a media briefing Friday morning hosted by members of various law enforcement agencies to update the media on the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events