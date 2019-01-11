Missing teen found alive three months after parents were murdered

A Wisconsin teenager who has been missing since mid-October has been found alive, ABC News reported.
A woman walking her dog spotted a young woman walking out of the woods and immediately recognized her as 13-year-old Jayme Closs. The woman took the girl to a nearby home where the people inside called 9-1-1.
Closs was reunited with her family by Thursday evening, but little is being said about her condition, what transpired, or who kidnapped her. However, there is a suspect in custody. The Duluth News Tribune reported a source with knowledge of the case said Class escaped from the home of her abductor.
There will be a media briefing Friday morning hosted by members of various law enforcement agencies to update the media on the case.
