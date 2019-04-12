Clear

Missing stuff in Limestone County? Sheriff’s office says Athens man may have stolen it.

Dean Kyle Geiger

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man Thursday for burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

He faces additional charges, and investigators believe there are more victims who have not come forward, said Stephen Young, office spokesman.

Dean Kyle Geiger, 29, faces two counts third-degree burglary, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal possession of a debit card, and identity theft. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $16,500 bond.

Deputies responded to several calls near New Cut Road and Bill Black Road between Tuesday, and Thursday where several vehicles and shops/garages had been burglarized, Young said.

Lt. Jay Stinnett and Investigator Caleb Durden obtained security video and recognized the suspect in the video as Geiger. They began searching the area and found Geiger in a yard on Bill Black Road, Young said.

After a brief pursuit they arrested Geiger, who was still in possession of the items he had stolen, he said.

Investigators recovered more property from Geiger that has not been accounted for and is believed to be stolen. Residents near New Cut and Bill Black Roads are encouraged to check their vehicles, sheds, and garages and report any missing property to Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111, Young said.

