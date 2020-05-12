Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Montgomery

Montgomery police are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing.

Authorities say Madyson Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. in Montgomery on May 11. They say she may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Alabama tag, 3BC100.

If you have information about Jones’ location, contact Montgomery police at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.