The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man last seen on Aug. 30.

Authorities say Tyler Joseph Smith, 24, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. They say he was last seen at his home in Huntsville and may be driving a 2012 gray Toyota Tacoma with the Alabama tag, 47FA437.

If you have information about his location, call Huntsville police at (256) 427-7117.