Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 85-year-old woman last seen in Birmingham

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert Thursday morning for a woman last seen in Birmingham.

According to the alert, Joyce Crosby, 85, may be living with a condition that could impair her judgment. She was last known to be driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis with the Alabama tag, TPL380, in the Birmingham area around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Crosby is described as 5’7” tall with grey hair, blue eyes and a weight around 150 lbs.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-664-9852 or call 911.